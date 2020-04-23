City of Lubbock reports additional death, 11 new cases of COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release by the City of Lubbock.

The City of Lubbock has confirmed 11 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), and one additional death as of 4:00 p.m. on April 23, 2020. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 481: 292 active, 149 listed as recovered and 40 deaths. All this information can be found on a comprehensive dashboard at www.mylubbock.us/COVID19

Through its investigations into the positive COVID-19 cases, the Health Department has identified Food King, at 5725 19th Street, as a possible community exposure site.

The possible exposure time was Tuesday, April 14, from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The store is cooperating with the City of Lubbock. City Environmental Inspectors have been on site to verify that a Level 3 cleaning was performed. The Health Department says the possible community exposure risk at this location is low.

The City of Lubbock Health Department and other response agencies are prepared and have employed standard response plans designed to address and resolve public health issues. The Department will continue monitoring individuals as indicated by the CDC. The Department’s disease surveillance team will continue working diligently to ensure the public remains at a low risk of contracting COVID-19.



The City of Lubbock Health Department and our health care partners will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the Lubbock area to prepare for the possibility of more local cases. Please continue to follow proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices.

