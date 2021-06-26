City of Lubbock road, lane closures for the IRONMAN 70.3 Lubbock Triathlon on Sunday, June 27

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock wants to make citizens aware of road and lane closures that will take place Sunday, June 27, during the IRONMAN 70.3 Lubbock Triathlon. The attached map shows road closures in red, and roads that will be shared with bicycles and cars, with lane closures, in yellow.

Closures to be aware of include:

Canyon Lake Drive (North Side of Lake 6) will be closed at MLK to thru traffic until Sunday, June 27

Cemetery back gate closed all day Sunday, June 27

Mackenzie Dog Park closed the morning of Sunday, June 27 and will reopen at 1:30 p.m.

All of Canyon Lake Drive around Lake 6 will be closed Sunday, June 27

Marsha Sharp Fwy Westbound On ramp at Avenue L

Marsha Sharp Fwy Westbound On ramp at Vernon Ave

Marsha Sharp Fwy Wesbound University exit

Marsha Sharp Fwy Wesbound access road between Buddy Holly to Ave. L

Marsha Sharp Fwy Wesbound access road turn around to Eastbound access road at University Ave

(Map provided by the City of Lubbock)

The closures are expected to start at 5:00 a.m. Sunday, June 27. You can find an interactive map at mylubbock.us/IRONMAN2021. The map will reflect road/lane closures, completion percentage of the athlete courses, and will update with real-time data as roads/lanes begin to open on Sunday.

The safety of participants, citizens and City staff is the first priority, and we remind everyone to be cautious, and share the road with triathletes if you are driving on shared use areas.

For more information on the event, visit ironmanlubbock.com.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)