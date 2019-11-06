City of Lubbock says busted water main was nearly 100 years old

LUBBOK, Texas – The eastbound lanes at 19th Street and University Avenue are still closed after an unexpected water main break Monday evening.

“We have some real old infrastructure at that intersection,” said Director of Public Utilities Mike Gilliand. “I’ve seen documents that say it was installed in 1921.”

But Gilliand said he knows it’s time for some replacements.

“We and all cities in the United States need to put money together replace infrastructure,” Gilliland said.

According to Staybridge Suites, the nearby hotel, they were highly affected by the water main break. They were forced to put four rooms out of service and guests complained of “extremely low” water pressure.

Gilliland said he understands the public’s concerns, but asks for cooperation as crews work to replace the pipes in a timely fashion.

“Stay safe in these work zones and try not to be impatient with us,” Gilliland said.