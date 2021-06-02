City of Lubbock says it’s ‘pleased’ with Tuesday’s court order on abortion ordinance

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:



The City has reviewed the June 1 Court Order in the litigation challenging Lubbock’s Sanctuary City of the Unborn ordinance and is pleased with the result. Judge Hendrix issued a thorough and well-reasoned opinion in dismissing the case for lack of jurisdiction, which is a threshold consideration for any court to make respecting a lawsuit before it. The City is presently unaware of the plaintiffs’ intentions as to whether an appeal will be filed or whether additional lawsuits will be filed against the City. Nevertheless, the City will continue to vigorously defend the ordinance in any litigation that may be filed.

The City of Lubbock is represented by Heather Hacker and Andrew Stephens of Hacker Stephens LLP of Austin, and Fernando Bustos of the Bustos Law Firm, P.C. of Lubbock.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)