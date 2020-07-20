City of Lubbock says virtual meeting possibly hacked

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock announced Monday that a meeting it had earlier in the day was possibly hacked.

The city released the following statement to EverythingLubbock.com.

On Monday, July 20, the Lubbock Public Library Board convened a virtual meeting via Zoom at 12:00 p.m. At approximately 12:05 p.m., the Zoom meeting appeared to be hacked. The meeting controls were seized and a video was shown that was not authorized by the meeting attendees, nor by the City of Lubbock. Once the host regained control of the meeting, it was promptly ended and will be rescheduled for a later date. A police report and investigation is underway.