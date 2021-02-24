City of Lubbock sees drop in case numbers as more get vaccinated

LUBBOCK,TX–The city of Lubbock hosting a virtual press conference Wednesday, regarding COVID-19 in Lubbock county.

After long months of high case numbers and high hospitalization rates, Lubbock is beginning to see those numbers drop.

“We are doing really well and our numbers continue to remain low. We are averaging less than 50 cases a day, and we’ve even seen [new] cases below 20 last week,” said the Lubbock Director of Public Health, Katherine Wells.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are making the rounds in Lubbock with Mayor Pro Tempore Steve Massengale estimating that around 38 percent of the eligible population has already received the vaccine.

“Lubbock leads in the state in percentage of those vaccinated of those that are eligible,” Massengale said.

But last week’s storm caused delays in vaccine shipments and forced the clinic to close on Tuesday. But the health department said that, for those who had an appointment that was canceled, there are still enough vaccines to go around.

The health department also wanted to remind folks there is little risk in getting vaccinated.

“It’s a very safe vaccine and there have been no bad outcomes so far,” said Lubbock Health Authority, Dr. Ron Cook.

And as spring nears, local venues are being opened back up with some restrictions based on the number of people attending an event.

“We are ready to approve outdoor events again,” said Massengale. “We’’ll go back to the protocols we were using before we locked down because of hospitalization.”

Health experts warn that all even with all this good news it doesn’t mean masks can stop being worn.

“Because our numbers are so low, don’t think that we are out of the woods,” Dr. Cook said. “Don’t let your guard down, wear your mask, and socially distance. This virus is still very, very lethal and we don’t know who will do poorly.”

The health department is still urging folks that can get vaccinated to make an appointment. Whether at the city vaccine clinic, H-E-B or select United Supermarkets locations that are also providing the vaccine.