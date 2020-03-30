City of Lubbock sends out COVID-19 update for stay-at-home order

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Monday, the City of Lubbock sent out another COVID-19 update for the city after a stay-at-home order was put in place 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

The stay-at-home order will stay in effect until April 3 at 11:59 p.m. unless it is canceled or extended, according to the city.

Key mandates in the declaration include:

stay-at-home other than travel for essential activities or to obtain essential goods and services

no public or private gatherings of any size outside a single household

any person who is sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms OR who has tested positive for COVID-19 must stay-at-home other than necessary medical or emergency care

no visits at nursing homes, retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance

Examples of when to leave home:

Visit a doctor, dentist or healthcare provider

Go to a grocery store –

Pick up food from restaurants –

Go to work at an essential business (no change from prior Declaration)

Pickup up pet supplies or veterinary appointments

Go to Home Improvement or related stores

Individual outdoor activities while maintaining social distance

Care for family members or pets at another household

The city reiterated that travel permits are not required in the city of Lubbock.

