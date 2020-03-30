City of Lubbock sends out COVID-19 update for stay-at-home order

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Monday, the City of Lubbock sent out another COVID-19 update for the city after a stay-at-home order was put in place 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
The stay-at-home order will stay in effect until April 3 at 11:59 p.m. unless it is canceled or extended, according to the city.
Key mandates in the declaration include:
- stay-at-home other than travel for essential activities or to obtain essential goods and services
- no public or private gatherings of any size outside a single household
- any person who is sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms OR who has tested positive for COVID-19 must stay-at-home other than necessary medical or emergency care
- no visits at nursing homes, retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance
Examples of when to leave home:
- Visit a doctor, dentist or healthcare provider
- Go to a grocery store –
- Pick up food from restaurants –
- Go to work at an essential business (no change from prior Declaration)
- Pickup up pet supplies or veterinary appointments
- Go to Home Improvement or related stores
- Individual outdoor activities while maintaining social distance
- Care for family members or pets at another household
The city reiterated that travel permits are not required in the city of Lubbock.
