City of Lubbock shifts COVID testing site hours for Jan. 7 due to weather

LUBBOCK, Texas — Due to potential freezing temperatures, the City of Lubbock will be shifting their hours at their free COVID testing site, according to a release from the city.
The COVID-19 testing site, located at 2721 50th Street, will be open Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., according to the release. The time shift will allow temperatures to rise before the clinic opens.
Normal hours, 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., are set to resume at the clinic Monday, January 10.
For information on other testing sites, visit mylubbock.us/COVID19.