LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock Solid Waste Department, in partnership with Texas Tech University, Tech Terrace U.N.I.T., and Heart of Lubbock, will host the first ‘Move Out Give Back’ initiative May 5 – May 12, 2022. The goal is for participants to donate reusable items from temporary student housing instead of disposing of items when they move out. Three temporary drop-off sites will be available for donatable items such as: nonperishable foods, hard surface furniture, and small, working appliances. Participants are also encouraged to bring large bulky items (that are damaged or broken) to properly discard.

Locations

Texas Tech Campus: Next to the City of Lubbock Recycling site, behind the Physical Plant, 3122 Main Street

Elgin and 29th: Next to the City of Lubbock Recycling site, by the LP&L Substation, 2901 Elgin Ave

Heart of Lubbock: Redeemer Lutheran Church Parking lot, 2221 Ave W

Time

Thursday, May 5 – Thursday, May 12 *closed Sunday*

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Items

Large bulky items that are too big for a dumpster mylubbock.us/bulkywaste

Reusable items such as hard furniture, larger shelves, lamps, and small appliances (microwave, mini fridge, coffee maker, etc.)

Nonperishable foods, canned goods, boxed foods

*Attendant can assist in determining if items are appropriate to ‘Give Back’ to the community

*Items should be clean and free of debris

For additional details, visit mylubbock.us/move-out-give-back.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)