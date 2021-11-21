City of Lubbock Solid Waste Dept. offers tips to reduce waste at Thanksgiving

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

With the holiday season almost in full swing, it’s important to remember to cut down waste when possible.



From large gatherings to gift giving, there are several small things you can do to cut down on the amount of waste you produce, or how to better dispose of the waste you do have.

For more information or recycling locations, go to mylubbock.us/recycling.

[Below are two videos with some Thanksgiving tips from City of Lubbock Recycling Supervisor Morgan Ercanbrack.]

