City of Lubbock spring, summer water restrictions effect April 1

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The City’s annual spring and summer irrigation restrictions become effective on Thursday, April 1 and continue through September 30.

Watering Days and Times

Irrigate landscape only during two assigned days per week year-round

Irrigation schedules are based on the last digit of the house address: Addresses ending in 0, 3, 4, or 9 – Monday and Thursday Addresses ending in 1, 5, or 6 – Tuesday and Friday Addresses ending in 2, 7, or 8 – Wednesday & Saturday

On your scheduled watering days, irrigation is allowed from midnight to 10:00 a.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to midnight.

Irrigate less than 1.5 inches per zone per week

Other Year-Round Restrictions

Irrigate only when temperatures are above 35 degrees Fahrenheit

Irrigate landscape without runoff

Do not irrigate during precipitation events

Hand watering is allowed any time of day and on any day of the week

“For more than a decade, the City has promoted reduction in outdoor water use by encouraging efficient irrigation system operations. If all customers will adhere to these measures, it will ensure that our diverse water supplies are available for decades to come”, said Aubrey Spear, Director of Water Utilities.

The City of Lubbock commends its customers for significant amount of water that has been conserved over the past decade. We asks that all residents and businesses continue to be considerate and efficient with their water usage in an effort to conserve water and reduce overall demand so we can preserve our water supplies for many decades to come. Effective water conservation is a long-term continuous effort. For more information about water restrictions, visit www.mylubbock.us/irrigation.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)