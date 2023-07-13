LUBBOCK, Texas— The City of Lubbock announced in a press release that it will conduct a test of the Outdoor Warning System (OTS) on Friday at 9:30 a.m.

The release stated that the test will be a “3 minute activation” of the sirens.

The city also reminded citizens that it “is only a test and does not indicate severe weather.”

Sirens will be tested monthly on the second Friday of each month, unless the National Weather Service forecasts a 10% or greater thunderstorm on the day of the test.

For more information on the OTS visit mylubbock.us/outdoorwarningsystem.