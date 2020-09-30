City of Lubbock to be recognized for its commitment to veterans

News Release & Posted By Staff

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Local veterans groups, the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 0900, VFW Post 2466 and the local American Legion, will present the City of Lubbock with an autographed picture of the Iwo Jima flag-raising to recognize the City’s commitment to all veterans and the Monument of Courage project.

The picture is signed by one of the 27 Iwo Jima Medal of Honor Heroes, Marine Woody Williams. He is the last surviving Iwo Jima Medal of Honor winner, and will turn 97 on Friday.

The presentation will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at the Silent Wings Museum located at 6202 North I-27. 

