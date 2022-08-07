The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Beginning Tuesday, August 9, West Texas Paving Inc., under contract with the City of Lubbock, will begin pavement repairs on 34th St., between Ave Q and I-27. This work will require changes to traffic flow during construction. Appropriate signage and barricades will be in place around the work zone. Motorists are urged to allow extra time for delays or find alternate routes. Pavement repairs will take approximately eight weeks to complete depending on weather and construction.

If you have any questions or concerns, please call the Street Department at 806-775-2608.

