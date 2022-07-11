(Logo provided in a press release from the City of Lubbock)

In an effort to educate and build Lubbock’s growing food truck community, the City’s Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department have partnered with the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center to bring Lubbock citizens “Food Truck Alley”.

This event will take place monthly on Tuesdays, as long as weather permits, and will follow the Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department’s regular inspection and permitting process available in the Civic Center parking lot.

Are you a food truck that needs to get your permits?

Mobile food vendor inspections (Environmental Health Department and Fire Marshal’s Office) are conducted in the northwest corner of the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center’s parking lot (1501 Mac Davis Lane) on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. For more information, visit mylubbock.us/food-truck-alley

Food Truck Alley

This event will be open to all fully permitted food trucks in Lubbock.

Food trucks that need to get fully permitted MUST come at the designated inspection time.

All fully permitted food trucks that intend to participate need to arrive at the Civic Center parking lot no later than 10:30 a.m. Spaces will be available on a first come, first served basis.

Only trucks that are already fully permitted prior to the day of the event may promote their participation at “Food Truck Alley”.

Participation in the “Food Truck Alley” event is free of charge.

The City will promote this event via media releases and through its various social media platforms prior to the event.

The first two “Food Truck Alley” events are scheduled for Tuesday, July 19, and Tuesday, August 16, between 11 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

