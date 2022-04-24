LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

Beginning Monday, April 25th, Lone Star Dirt & Paving LTD., under contract with the City of Lubbock, will begin pavement repairs on S. University Ave, between 98th Street and 114th Street. This work will require changes to traffic flow during construction. Appropriate signage and barricades will be in place around the work zone. Motorist are urged to allow extra time for delays or to find alternate routes. Pavement repairs will take approximately two weeks to complete depending on weather and construction.

If you have any questions or concerns, please call City of Lubbock Street Department at 775-2608.

