City of Lubbock to begin water infrastructure construction off 50th St. and Indiana Ave.

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

On November 8th, 2021, MH Civil Constructors, Inc. will begin the first of two shutdowns that will take place at the intersection of 50th Street and Indiana Avenue for the construction of water infrastructure. This project will shut down some northbound lanes on Indiana Avenue as well as some westbound lanes along 50th Street, and is expected to be completed by November 15, 2021.



The second shutdown will take place in early to mid-December, and will conclude remaining construction efforts to complete the needed water improvements.



Through lanes will be greatly reduced in this area resulting in traffic delays and detours in the area. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, if possible, and to use extreme caution while driving in the construction zone.

