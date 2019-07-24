City of Lubbock to build five new water towers

LUBBOCK, Texas — The city of Lubbock is looking to build five new water towers in the next few years to keep up with a growing population.

Four will be rebuilt in new areas, two will be taken down, and one tower will be taken down and rebuilt.

Aubrey Spear, director of water utilities, said the city has created a master plan for the water towers.

“If we look towards the next ten to 20 years, from now, with the growth of city we’re projecting, we’re going to need additional elevated storage,” Spear said.

Spear said elevated storage tanks, or water towers, are more cost efficient for the city.

“Elevated storage helps you reduce the amount of pumping and therefore will reduce the amount of electric power cost so this project,” Spear said.

According to Spear, the towers expected to be torn down are located at 74th St. and Genoa Ave. and another located at 35th St.

The four that will be built are located at Milwaukee Ave. and 104th St.; University Ave. and 3rd St.; Clovis Highway and Quaker Ave.; and 82nd and Ave. P.

The tower located on Indiana and 50th will be torn down and rebuilt in the same area.

Mike Keenum, city engineer, said the water towers have a more modern design and help with the flow of water.

“Roughly $9 million for two tanks and so we’re building a total of five tanks,” Keenum said.

Spear said the project will not affect water bills this year and construction should begin next fiscal year.

“There will be no changes in the water rate at least this fiscal year,” Spear said.

Spear also mentioned the project would have a payback time of less than a decade.

“Within eight years that we would actually start seeing the beenfit of much less power cost,” Spear said.