LUBBOCK, Texas-– The City of Lubbock announced in a press release it will not conduct a test of the Outdoor Warning System (OWS) on Friday at 9:30 a.m.

According to the release, the test will be canceled due to the current weather forecast.

“The sirens are scheduled to be tested monthly,” said the release. However, if the National Weather Service forecast a ten percent (10%) chance or greater of a thunderstorm the day of the test, the OWS test will be canceled and not rescheduled.

The NWS forecast for Lubbock said there is a “20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms” before 1:00 a.m.

For further information on the OWS, please visit mylubbock.us/outdoorwarningsystem.