LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Water Utilities announced starting June 30 through July 7, the lanes going eastbound on 50th Street from Memphis Avenue to Lewisville Avenue will narrow down to one lane, according to a press release.

Additionally, the left-hand turn lane on 50th Street at Memphis Avenue will be closed.

The release stated that work will begin early on Saturday morning and will last approximately a week.

The city reminds citizens and drivers to be cautious while driving in work zones and find different routes.