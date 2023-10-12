LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock announced on Thursday it will conduct an Outdoor Warning System (OWS) test on Friday at 9:30 a.m.

According to a press release the test will be a 3 minute activation of the Outdoor Warning System sirens.

The release “is only a test and does not indicate severe weather in the area.”

Sirens will be tested monthly on the second Friday of the month. If the National Weather Service forecasts a ten percent chance or greater of a thunderstorm the day of the rest, the OWS test will be canceled and not rescheduled.

For more information on the OWS, please visit mylubbock.us/outdoorwarningsystem.