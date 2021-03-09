City of Lubbock to continue mask requirement for all City facilities after March 10

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Governor Greg Abbott issued Executive Order GA 34 last week which lifts the statewide mask mandate and business occupancy restrictions effective Wednesday, March 10, 2021. The order allows individual businesses and entities to make their own decisions regarding requiring masks and enforcing social distancting to limit the potential spread of COVID-19.

The City of Lubbock is committed to the safety of its citizens and staff, and will continue to require face masks for employees and visitors to City facilities and events. The City will also continue using social distancing and other measures to protect customers and our staff.

City management will continue to monitor COVID metrics within the community, and will revisit the status of these requirements by April 14, 2021.

