City of Lubbock to continue mask requirement for city facilities, events until late April

Staying with its commitment to the health and safety of staff and citizens, the City of Lubbock will continue to require masks inside all city facilities and at city events at least through April 30.

The City also encourages social distancing and other measures to protect customers and employees.

City management will continue to monitor COVID metrics within the community, and will revisit the status of these requirements by April 30.

