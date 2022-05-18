LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock will delay the opening of Montelongo Pool due to a leak discovered in the pool system during pre-opening startup. The City has a contractor scheduled to make necessary repairs. The projected new opening date for Montelongo Pool is Saturday, June 11, 2022.

The other three City pools are scheduled to open on Friday, May 27, 2022, with normal operating hours Tuesday – Sunday, 1 – 6 p.m.:

Clapp Pool 46th Street, and Avenue U, Lubbock, TX, 79412 – Located in Clapp Park

Maxey Pool 4007 30th Street, Lubbock, TX, 79410 – Located in Maxey Park

Mae Simmons Pool E. 24th Street off of MLK Blvd, Lubbock, TX, 79404 – Located in Mae Simmons Park



For more information, visit mylubbock.us/pools or call 806-775-2673.

