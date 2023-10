LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock District 2 Council member, Mayor Pro Tem Shelia Patterson Harris will host a community meeting on November 6 at St. John Baptist Church from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

A press release said the community meeting will be to discuss the upcoming switch to electric competition.

Representatives from LP&L will attend the meeting to answer questions about picking a new electric provider when the option becomes available later this year.