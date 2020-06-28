City of Lubbock to expand COVID-19 testing

This is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

The City of Lubbock will expand testing at the Patterson Library Drive-Up COVID-19 Clinic for the month of July. Starting this week the clinic will operate Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. In partnership with Lubbock Fire Rescue, operating hours and staffing has been increased to meet the need of testing in the community.

To make an appointment for the clinic call the Health Department at 806.775.2933 between 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. The Patterson Library is located at 1836 Parkway Drive. Citibus will continue to provide transportation to the clinic. Please indicate transportation needs when making the appointment.

In addition to expanded testing at the Patterson site, the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) is hosting testing sites at Hodges Elementary School Gym, located at 5001 Avenue P, and Rodgers Park Gymnasium, located at 3300 Auburn. These sites will be open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. for the next three weeks. No appointment or registration is required at the TDEM locations.

Testing at the City of Lubbock and TDEM clinics is free.

Testing is also available at local clinics, urgent care centers and standalone emergency rooms. Deductibles, co-insurance or co-pays may apply. Call the offices for availability, referral requirements and out of pocket costs.

