LUBBOCK, Texas – On Tuesday, the Lubbock City council approved a contract worth $739,690.21 for the Parks and Recreation Department to replace playgrounds such as Aztlan Park, Ribble Park, Strong Park and Wheelock Park.

According to an item summary from the City of Lubbock city council meeting, “The contract is for the installation of a playground system to include a sub-surface drainage system, soil preparation, one playground system, play equipment, and installation of Bondflex safety surfacing, including installation and freight costs to replace the existing playgrounds. Demolition of existing playground structures will be completed by Parks and Recreation staff.”

The process should be completed in 60 days from the notice, with a four to six-week lead time for materials.