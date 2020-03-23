City of Lubbock to hold COVID-19 update news conference Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock on Monday will hold a press conference at 6:00 pm with an update on the fight to stop or slow the spread of COVID-19 or coronavirus.

Mayor Dan Pope is expected to clarify the issue of essential versus non-essential business.

No new cases were reported Monday in Lubbock. The official case count in Lubbock remained at 10.

Mayor Dan Pope issued a fourth declaration of disaster. The declaration, as of Tuesday at 6:00 p.m., orders the closure of nail salons, barber shops, malls, tattoo parlors, piercing shops, tanning salons and certain other businesses. (More to come shortly on the updated declaration.)

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

City of Lubbock to Hold Weekly News Conference

The City of Lubbock will hold a news conference regarding the latest information on the Coronavirus and the coordinated efforts to address concerns within the community. To limit unnecessary exposure, this conference is for MEDIA and INVITED GUESTS ONLY.

What: News Conference

When: 6:00 p.m. Monday, March 23, 2020

Where: City Council Chambers, Lubbock City Hall, 1625 13th Street

*The news conference will be streamed at www.mylubbock.us/video, and broadcast via Facebook Live.

