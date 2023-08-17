LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock will hold a dedication event for the new T.J. Patterson Memorial Plaza, located outside of Citizen’s Tower, on Thursday at 8:00 p.m.

Patterson was the first African-American elected to the Lubbock City Council and is the father of city councilwoman Sheila Patterson-Harris.

The City of Lubbock said in a press release that the event is open to the public and will honor the life and memory of the former city councilman.

The event will have refreshments, a brief musical performance by Joy Harris and a sign lighting presentation.