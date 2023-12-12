LUBBOCK, Texas— The City of Lubbock announced Tuesday morning District 4 Councilman Steve Massengale and District 5 Councilwoman Dr. Jennifer Wilson will host a community meeting on Tuesday December 19.

According to a press release, the meeting will discuss the upcoming switch to electric competition. Representatives from Lubbock Power and Light will attend to answer any questions on picking a new electric provider when the option becomes available.

The meeting regarding electric competition will be held at the Junior League of Lubbock located at 4205 84th Street from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.