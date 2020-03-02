City of Lubbock to hold press conference about COVID-19 preparations

Local News

by: Press Release and posted by Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:
City of Lubbock Logo (Best) - 720

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock Health Department is actively engaged in planning with local and state agencies for COVID-19. The Health Department will hold a news conference detailing its preparations. Speakers at the news conference include Lubbock City Manager Jarrett Atkinson, Director of Public Health Katherine Wells and local health authority, Dr. Ronald Cook.

What: City of Lubbock Health Department News Conference

When: 3:00 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 

Where: Lubbock Fire Rescue Auditorium, 1515 E. Ursuline Street

(This is a press release from the City of Lubbock.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar