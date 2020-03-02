City of Lubbock to hold press conference about COVID-19 preparations

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock Health Department is actively engaged in planning with local and state agencies for COVID-19. The Health Department will hold a news conference detailing its preparations. Speakers at the news conference include Lubbock City Manager Jarrett Atkinson, Director of Public Health Katherine Wells and local health authority, Dr. Ronald Cook.

What: City of Lubbock Health Department News Conference

When: 3:00 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020

Where: Lubbock Fire Rescue Auditorium, 1515 E. Ursuline Street

