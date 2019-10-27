City of Lubbock to hold public meetings regarding water tank installation

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:



The City of Lubbock will hold two public meetings to discuss the upcoming installation of two new, elevated storage tanks, and the demolition of an existing tank.

Elevated water storage is an extremely important element in a water distribution system. The City of Lubbock’s Water Master Plan identified five (5) two-million gallon tanks within the City’s system to accommodate for current and future growth. The current phase of this project will build two elevated storage tanks at 50th Street and Indiana Avenue; and at 104th Street and Milwaukee Avenue.

The meetings to discuss this project are as follows:



50th Street Demolition and New Construction of an Elevated Storage Tank

Where: Monterey High School Cafeteria, 3211 47th Street

When: Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Time: 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.



104th Street and Milwaukee Avenue Elevated Storage Tank

Where: Upland Heights Elementary Cafeteria, 10020 Upland Ave.

When: Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Time: 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.



