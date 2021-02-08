City of Lubbock to honor Medal of Honor recipient at the Monument of Courage on Wednesday, Feb. 10

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

At 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 10, 2021, Lubbock City Council member Latrelle Joy will present a proclamation honoring Medal of Honor recipient Air Force Lieutenant Colonel George Davis. Purple Heart recipients Sergeant 1st Class Javier J. Gutierrez, of San Antonio, and Sergeant 1st Class Antonio Rey Rodriguez, of Las Cruces, NM, will also be honored at the ceremony at the Monument of Courage in Huneke Park, located at 82nd Street and Nashville Avenue. Gutierrez and Rodriguez were killed in combat in Afghanistan on February 9, 2020. The Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 0900, the VFW Post 2466 and the Friends of the Monument of Courage will host the event.

February 10 is the 69th anniversary of Lt. Colonel George Davis’s aircraft being shot down over Korea while bravely leading his outnumbered patrol into combat. Lt. Colonel Davis’s body was never recovered. He was awarded the Medal of Honor for his bravery and military service, and his Veterans Memorial is located in the City of Lubbock Cemetery. Davis is one of only a handful of pilots with the distinction of being an Ace (the shooting down of several enemy aircraft by one individual during combat) in two separate wars – WWII and the Korean War.

The public is invited to attend Wednesday’s ceremony.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)