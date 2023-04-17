(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas– The City of Lubbock scheduled a series of community meetings to discuss the upcoming transition from LP&L to other retail electric companies, according to a press release.

The press release said representatives from LP&L would be at each meeting to answer questions about selecting a new electric provider when that option becomes available later this year.

The first meeting was scheduled to take place on Monday at 6:00 p.m. at the Mae Simmons Community Center in the 2000 block of Oak Avenue.

See press release below for more information

Members of the Lubbock City Council will hosting a series of community meetings in the coming weeks to discuss the upcoming transition to retail electric competition. Representatives from Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) will be in attendance at each meeting to answer questions about selecting a new electric provider when the option becomes available later this year.

Residents from any district are invited to attend whichever meetings work for their schedule. Please see the list of meetings below for times and locations:

What: District 2 Community Meeting

When: Monday, April 17, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mae Simmons Community Center, 2004 Oak Avenue

What: Districts 3 and 6 Community Meeting

When: Monday, May 1, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Where: Lubbock Christian University’s Cardwell Welcome Center, 5601 19th Street

What: District 1 Community Meeting

When: Monday, May 8, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Where: Maggie Trejo Supercenter, 3200 Amherst Street

What: Districts 4 and 5 Community Meeting

When: Monday, May 15, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Where: Lubbock-Cooper West Elementary, 10101 Fulton Avenue