City of Lubbock to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic, offer J&J vaccine

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has allocated a supply of Johnson & Johnson single dose COVID-19 vaccine to the Public Health Department, as well as a limited quantity of additional doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The City of Lubbock will hold vaccination clinics offering both vaccines this week at the following times:

Public Health Department, Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Exhibit Hall

– Tuesday, April 13 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

– Wednesday, April 14 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

– Thursday, April 15 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

– Saturday, April 17 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Clinic details:

All adults 18+ are eligible to receive the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine at these clinics.

Scheduling for the City of Lubbock Public Health Department vaccination clinics is now available.

Those wishing to make an appointment online can do so by visiting mylubbock.info/covid19vaccine

Those wishing to make an appointment by phone can do so by calling the City of Lubbock Public Health Department at 806.775.2933.

Those wishing to schedule their second dose can do so by visiting mylubbock.info/dose2 or by calling the Public Health Department.

Individuals needing mobility assistance need to call the Public Health Department for an appointment.

Additional vaccine clinics will be held next week. If you are 18 years of age or older, please do not wait to get your vaccine. The final day of operation for the Public Health Department hub site located at the Civic Center will be Saturday, May 1, 2021. Do not delay.