City of Lubbock to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, all adults eligible

This is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has allocated additional doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to the Public Health Department.

The City of Lubbock will hold vaccine clinics this week at the following times:

Public Health Department, Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Exhibit Hall

– Tuesday, March 30 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

– Wednesday, March 31 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

– Thursday, April 1 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Clinic details:

All adults 18+ are eligible to receive the Moderna vaccine at these clinics.

to receive the Moderna vaccine at these clinics. Scheduling for the City of Lubbock Public Health Department vaccination clinics will open at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 29, 2021.

Those wishing to make an appointment online can do so by visiting mylubbock.info/covid19vaccine

Those wishing to make an appointment by phone can do so by calling the City of Lubbock Public Health Department at 806.775.2933.

Those wishing to schedule their second dose can do so by visiting mylubbock.info/dose2 or by calling the Public Health Department.

Individuals needing mobility assistance need to call the Public Health Department for an appointment.

Additional vaccine clinics will be held next week. If you are 18 years of age or older, please do not wait to get your vaccine. The final day of operation for the Public Health Department hub site located at the Civic Center will be Saturday, May 1, 2021. Do not delay.

