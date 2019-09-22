City of Lubbock to host reception Wednesday for police chief finalists

Neal Barron (left), Floyd Mitchell (middle), Richard Bash (right) (Photos provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas – The City of Lubbock will host a reception on Wednesday, September 25, for the three police chief finalists.



The reception will be held in the Terrace Suite of the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The event will provide an opportunity for Lubbock City Council members and interested community members to interact with all three finalists.

The three finalists are Neal Barron, Floyd Mitchell and Richard Bash.

Neal Barron currently serves as Assistant Chief of the Bureau of Operations with the Lubbock Police Department.

Floyd Mitchell currently serves as Chief of Police for the City of Temple.

Richard Bash is a Deputy Chief of Police with the City of Columbus, Ohio.

City leadership will conduct a final interview with each candidate on Thursday, September 26.



