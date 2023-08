LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock said in a press release it invites the public for a ribbon cutting for the newly renovated Roy Furr Pioneer Park on September 8 at 10:00 a.m.

The City of Lubbock said the funding for the project was provided by the North Overton Tax Increment Financing Reinvestment Zone (TIF) established in 2002 as part of revitalization efforts for North Overton.

The newly renovated park will feature a playground and a dog park.