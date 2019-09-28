City of Lubbock to host several public events on future of city regulations

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock, in collaboration with Kendig Keast Collaborative, will host a series of events as part of updating the current City regulations for dividing land and zoning residential, commercial or industrial areas.

Participation in these events will give citizens a chance to express their vision for the future of Lubbock, as well as gain a better understanding of land development regulations.

To find out more information please visit www.mylubbock.us/udc.

CHARRETTE KICK-OFF & HANDS-ON DESIGN SESSION

Monday, September 30, 2019

6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

LHUCA Firehouse Theatre, 511 Avenue K

Join us for an informative presentation on land development codes, form-based codes, town planning and community revitalization. Following the presentation, work alongside your neighbors to draw your vision for the future of the Lubbock.

OPEN DESIGN STUDIO

Tuesday, October 1, and Wednesday, October 2, 2019

9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Wells Fargo, 1500 Broadway, 15th Floor

Stop by the studio to talk with the consultant team to provide input as the details evolve. This is a unique opportunity to provide feedback as the initial plan and code ideas as they are being developed.

WORK-IN-PROGRESS PRESENTATION

Thursday, October 3, 2019

6:00 p.m.

City Council Chambers, 1625 13th Street

See all of the work completed during and after the Charrette week of the Draft ideas for Lubbock’s future at this “wrap-up” presentation

(News release from the City of Lubbock)