City of Lubbock to host swearing-in ceremony to welcome new police chief

LUBBOCK, Texas — On November 15, The City of Lubbock will host a swearing-in ceremony for the new Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell, according to a press release.

The ceremony will begin at 3:00 p.m. in City Council Chambers at Lubbock City Hall, located at 1625 13th Street. A come-and-go reception for Chief Mitchell and his family will follow in room 103, adjacent to Council Chambers.

Chief Mitchell will officially start with the Lubbock Police Department on Monday, November 11, 2019.

The public is invited to attend.