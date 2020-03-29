UPDATE: Lubbock under Stay Home order, watch news conference here

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock will hold a press conference Sunday evening via the Internet concerning the fight against COVID-19 or coronavirus.

Previous press conferences have been in person, and this will be the first virtual press conference from the City of Lubbock.

BREAKING NEWS: Starting at midnight Sunday night/Monday morning, Lubbock is under a Stay Home order. No one is to be outside of their home except for critical needs to maintain their needs and the needs of their households. The mayor under questioning did say people can still go to city parks as long as social distancing is maintained. Essential businesses can stay open. Businesses will be given guidance from the city on the expectations for keeping people six feet apart. More to come shortly.

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock will host a virtual news conference Sunday evening regarding the latest information on the Coronavirus and the coordinated efforts to address concerns within the community.

What: Virtual News Conference

When: 7:00 p.m. Sunday, March 29, 2020

Where: via Zoom webinar

**The news conference will be streamed on the City of Lubbock’s Facebook page via Facebook Live.