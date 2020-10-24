City of Lubbock to host virtual town hall Wednesday to address COVID-19 questions

This is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

The City of Lubbock will host a virtual town hall for citizens to submit questions and get answers directly from City Officials in a live forum. Please visit mylubbock.info/10-28-2020 to submit questions/concerns you would like to see addressed. The town hall event will be Wednesday, October 28th, at 5:30 P.M.

DEADLINE to submit questions will be Wednesday, October 28, at 10 A.M.

This event will stream live at mylubbock.us/video and on the City of Lubbock Facebook page.

