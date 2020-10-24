City of Lubbock to host virtual town hall Wednesday to address COVID-19 questions

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
City of Lubbock Logo (Best) - 720

This is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

The City of Lubbock will host a virtual town hall for citizens to submit questions and get answers directly from City Officials in a live forum. Please visit mylubbock.info/10-28-2020 to submit questions/concerns you would like to see addressed. The town hall event will be Wednesday, October 28th, at 5:30 P.M.

DEADLINE to submit questions will be Wednesday, October 28, at 10 A.M.

This event will stream live at mylubbock.us/video and on the City of Lubbock Facebook page.

Related Story: Watch: Mayor says Lubbock area likely to hit 7-day limit set by the governor

This is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar