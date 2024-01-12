LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock said with winter temperatures forecasted to be at dangerous levels this weekend and early next week, warming centers will be opening up across Lubbock to offer citizens a place to get out of the cold.
Library branches and the Civic Center will serve as warming centers during their normal operating hours, offering water, free Wi-Fi and charging stations, according to the City of Lubbock.
The City of Lubbock is asking all patrons to be mindful and respectful of others and scheduled programming or events.
The available locations/days/times for warming centers in Lubbock are listed below:
Civic Center
1501 Mac Davis Lane
The Civic Center has public events this weekend, so it will be open during those times.
Mahon Library
1306 9th Street
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
*Monday: Closed for MLK, Jr. Day
Godeke Library
5034 Frankford Avenue
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Sunday – closed
*Monday: Closed for MLK, Jr. Day
Patterson Library
1836 Parkway Drive
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Sunday – closed
*Monday: Closed for MLK, Jr. Day
Groves Library
5520 19th Street
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Sunday – closed
*Monday: Closed for MLK, Jr. Day