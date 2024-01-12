LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock said with winter temperatures forecasted to be at dangerous levels this weekend and early next week, warming centers will be opening up across Lubbock to offer citizens a place to get out of the cold.

Library branches and the Civic Center will serve as warming centers during their normal operating hours, offering water, free Wi-Fi and charging stations, according to the City of Lubbock.

The City of Lubbock is asking all patrons to be mindful and respectful of others and scheduled programming or events.

The available locations/days/times for warming centers in Lubbock are listed below:

Civic Center

1501 Mac Davis Lane

The Civic Center has public events this weekend, so it will be open during those times.

Mahon Library

1306 9th Street

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

*Monday: Closed for MLK, Jr. Day

Godeke Library

5034 Frankford Avenue

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday – closed

*Monday: Closed for MLK, Jr. Day



Patterson Library

1836 Parkway Drive

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday – closed

*Monday: Closed for MLK, Jr. Day



Groves Library

5520 19th Street

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday – closed

*Monday: Closed for MLK, Jr. Day