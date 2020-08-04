City of Lubbock to proclaim August 7 as National Purple Heart Day

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

On Wednesday, August 5, at 3:15 p.m. in City Council Chambers at Citizens Tower, 1314 Avenue K, the Lubbock Mayor and City Council will hold a media event proclaiming Friday, August 7, as National Purple Heart Day in Lubbock. The proclamation asks all Lubbock residents to wear something purple, and to make a special effort to fly their U.S. flags on Friday in honor of Purple Heart recipients, Gold Star military families and the dedication of the Regional Monument of Courage, which will be Friday at approximately 9:00 a.m. at Huneke Park. Huneke Park is at 4001 82nd Street. The Monument of Courage honors Purple Heart recipients and Gold Star military families, and is the newest addition to the Lubbock Area Veterans War Memorial. National Purple Heart Day is observed on August 7 across America.

The City of Lubbock Budget Workshop will follow the presentation of the Proclamation.