LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Health Department announced it was scheduled to hold two community-wide immunization events at Lubbock high schools, according to a press release.

The release stated that the city wants to “ensure area kids are up to date on vaccinations for the next school year.” Additionally, the vaccines available will meet the state of Texas Minimum State Vaccine requirements for students grades K-12.

The health department clinics will be open to any child from 6 months and older in the Lubbock area that are eligible for the Texas Vaccines for Children Program.

According to the release, kids who are uninsured, have Medicaid or CHIP, are American Indian or Alaskan Natives or are underinsured can utilize the vaccine program. Families who have private insurances will also be able to receive vaccinations for their children who are 14 years old and older.

The release reminds to “bring the child’s most current shot record to the clinic.”

The clinic will be held at the following locations and times.

Monterey High School on July 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Estacado High School on August 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The release stated that the vaccines will be provided by the United Supermarkets Pharmacy. For more information call the city of Lubbock Health Department at 806-775-2933.