City of Lubbock to resume offering J&J vaccine Tuesday

This is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced yesterday that the recommended pause in administering the Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is lifted.

The two agencies have determined the following:

Use of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine should be resumed in the United States.

The FDA and CDC have confidence that this vaccine is safe and effective in preventing COVID-19.

The FDA has determined that the available data show that the vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks in individuals 18 years of age and older.

At this time, the available data suggest that the chance of TTS occurring is very low, but the FDA and CDC will remain vigilant in continuing to investigate this risk.

Health care providers administering the vaccine and vaccine recipients or caregivers should review the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers Administering Vaccine (Vaccination Providers) and Fact Sheet for Recipients and Caregivers, which have been revised to include information about the risk of this syndrome, which has occurred in a very small number of people who have received the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine.

The City of Lubbock Public Health Department will resume offering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at its vaccination clinics, for adults 18 years of age or older, beginning Tuesday, April 27. Appointments for this vaccine can be made starting at 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 26, by calling the Public Health Department at 806.775.2933, or by visiting mylubbock.info/covid19vaccine.

