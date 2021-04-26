City of Lubbock to settle out of court for 2019 LP&L crane truck incident

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lubbock City Council will consider an out-of-court settlement for a May 2019 incident involving Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L).

According to the city council agenda, the settlement is between Associated Supply Company, Inc. (ACSO), Federated Insurance Company and the City of Lubbock which owns LP&L.

A crane utility truck that was rented by LP&L from ACSO was damaged during the incident.

Approval of the resolution by the Lubbock City Council would resolve the claims related to the alleged damages regarding the crane rental from ASCO, and its insurer, Federated Insurance Company.

The resolution also ratifies and approves, as applicable, the City’s receipt of insurance proceeds regarding a portion of same because some funds have been received and others are forthcoming.

LP&L told EverythingLubbock.com following the incident that the truck was delivering a transformer to Nix Electric Company at 720 South Loop 289.

As the transformer was moved off the back of the truck, it was so heavy that it pushed down the back of the truck and lifted the front.