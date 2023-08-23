LUBBOCK, Texas— The City of Lubbock will begin its street project on Avenue L, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Transportation.

Starting next week, Avenue L, north of 19th Street (US 62/ SH114) will be closed to all traffic, said the release.

The crews will close the street on Monday and advised drivers to “follow the posted detour.”

The release also mentioned that the project will be expected to take about a week to finish.

Additionally, the closure will be a part of a $25.69 million project to make improvements to more than three miles of US 62/ SH 114 in the City of Lubbock, from Memphis Avenue to I-27. The improvements will include rebuilding portions of the road, placing a new road surface and making updates to the drainage system, sidewalks, traffic signals and lighting.