The City of Lubbock will conduct a test of the Outdoor Warning System (OWS) on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 9:30 a.m.

This will be a three (3) minute activation of the Outdoor Warning System sirens. This is only a test and does not indicate severe weather in the area.

The sirens will be tested monthly on the second Friday of the month.

However, if the National Weather Service forecasts a ten percent (10%) chance or greater of a thunderstorm the day of the test, the OWS test will be canceled and not rescheduled.

For further information on the OWS, please visit mylubbock.us/outdoorwarningsystem.

