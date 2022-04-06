LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock will conduct a test of the Outdoor Warning System (OWS) on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. This will be a three (3) minute activation of the Outdoor Warning System sirens.



This is only a test and does not indicate severe weather in the area.



The sirens will be tested monthly on the second Friday of the month. However, if the National Weather Service forecasts a ten percent (10%) chance or greater of a thunderstorm the day of the test, the OWS test will be canceled and not rescheduled.



For further information on the OWS, please visit mylubbock.us/outdoorwarningsystem.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)